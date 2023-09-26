Türkiye 'Neutralizes' 2 YPG/PKK Terrorists In Northern Syria

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish security forces“neutralized” two YPG/PKK terrorists in
northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The terrorists, who opened harassing fire on Turkish soldiers,
were taken down in the Operation Olive Branch zone near Turkish
border with Syria, the ministry said in a statement.
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror
operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the
formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement
of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and
Peace Spring (2019).
Turkish authorities use the term“neutralized” to imply the
terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the
PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the
EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000
people, including women, children, and infants.
