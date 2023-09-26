Project Idman.Biz To Play Vital Role In Azerbaijan's Media - National Olympic Committee VP

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The project "Sports and Us" (idman.biz) is an innovation in the
sports sphere of Azerbaijan, as the site will function in three
languages, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz
Huseynzade said at the presentation of Trend News Agency's project
"Sports and Us" (idman.biz), Azernews reports
citing Trend .
Chingiz Huseynzade emphasized that Trend News Agency is a
well-known and authoritative media resource in Azerbaijan.
"I am confident that the sports website formed by Trend News
Agency will take a worthy place in the Azerbaijani media space. I
believe that a lot of space will be given to Olympic and
non-Olympic sports on this sports portal," he said.
Huseynzade also recommended the creative team of the site, in
addition to the victories of Azerbaijani athletes, prepare articles
about the life path and determination of these athletes leading to
victory.
"The project involves a professional creative team. I wish
success to the creative team. I believe idman.biz will take an
important place in the Azerbaijani media space," he added.
The presentation ceremony of the "Sports and Us" sports portal
(idman.biz), a project of the Trend News Agency, was held
today.
Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov, Vice
President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Chingiz
Huseynzade, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee
Azer Aliyev, Executive Director of Media Development Agency Ahmed
Ismayilov, and Director General of Trend News Agency Ilgar
Huseynov, as well as other officials and representatives of the
public, attended the event.
It was noted that the idman.biz website will contain information
on all kinds of sports. The site will function in Azerbaijani,
Russian, and English. Thanks to unique technical capabilities,
professional specialists, and teamwork, news will be broadcast
simultaneously in three languages.
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107146522
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.