Meta Removes 45,000 Pieces Of Content From FB Italy In H1

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Meta removed over 45,000 pieces of content from Facebook and
1,900 from Instagram in Italy in the first six months of 2023 due
to disinformation deemed "harmful to health" or to involve
"electoral or census interference", the group founded by Mark
Zuckerberg said in its report published on Tuesday under the EU
Code of Conduct against Disinformation, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The figure for Italy is the highest among EU countries and
represents around a third of the total number of pieces of content
removed from both Facebook and Instagram, respectively 140,000 and
6,900.
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107146517
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.