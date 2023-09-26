President Of Republika Srpska Sends Letter To Azerbaijani President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, dear Mr. President!

I would like to extend my gratefulness for the opportunity to meet Your Excellency in Budapest on 20 August and to discuss further possibilities of cooperation between the Republic of Srpska and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am closely following happenings referring the situation in the region of Karabakh and want to say that settlement of the decades-long disputes, like in history of many other nations and states around the world, called for the courage and wisdom of a strong and wise leader.

In the sincere hope that the new situation will open up the possibility of full integration of this region and its inhabitants, as well as their further development and progress, we once again wish for a long and stable peace and prosperity of the region of Karabakh and the whole Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the expressions of my deep respect and good wishes for your personal health and well-being, as well as for the progress and prosperity of a friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Milorad Dodik

President of the Republic of Srpska"