One Wounded In Russian Attack On Vovchansk

Russian troops shelled the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, on Tuesday, seriously wounding a man.
That's according to the regional military administration's press service , Ukrinform reports.
"The Russians continue terror against the civilian population. Shelling in the city of Vovchansk wounded a 64-year-old man. He was hospitalized in a serious condition," the administration said.
Russian troops shelled Vovchansk on the afternoon of September 25, wounding two people.
