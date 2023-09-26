One Wounded In Russian Attack On Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, on Tuesday, seriously wounding a man.

That's according to the regional military administration's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians continue terror against the civilian population. Shelling in the city of Vovchansk wounded a 64-year-old man. He was hospitalized in a serious condition," the administration said.

Russian troops shelled Vovchansk on the afternoon of September 25, wounding two people.