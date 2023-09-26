Invaders Shell Nikopol With Heavy Artillery, Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops on Tuesday attacked Nikopol with heavy artillery and drones.

That's according to Serhii Lysak , head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Today the Russian invaders terrorized Nikopol all day long. The occupiers fired four times with heavy artillery. They also used kamikaze drones. Three UAVs hit the city," Lysak wrote.

According to him, Russian shelling damaged two private houses, an infrastructure facility and a utility company. In addition, one outbuilding was destroyed and another one was damaged. The consequences of the attacks are being clarified.

Lysak added that there were no casualties.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Telegram

