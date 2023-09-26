General Staff: Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Attacks In Avdiivka, Marinka Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the Avdiivka and Marinka sectors, as 20 combat engagements took place across the front line on Tuesday.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update posted to Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine's defense forces continue an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line," the post reads.

Throughout the day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched 12 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces hit four artillery facilities, three areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, one command post and two ammunition depots.

The enemy, in turn, launched seven missile strikes, 73 airstrikes and 37 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.