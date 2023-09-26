Zaluzhnyi Holds Final Call With Milley

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi has held a final phone call with Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley in his current capacity.

Zaluzhnyi said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"During the negotiations our partners were represented by General Charles Brown, who will soon head the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States. We agreed to continue work to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression," he said.

Zaluzhny discussed with his partners the situation on the front line and informed them about the course of defensive and offensive operations.

Zaluzhny thanks Milley for comprehensive assistance, support for Ukraine

"The situation is under control. Our soldiers did not allow the loss of a single position. In some sectors, despite fierce resistance of the enemy, we continue to move forward," he said.

Zaluzhnyi also talked about the main needs of the Ukrainian army, among them air defense systems, artillery and ammunition.

"At the end of the conversation, I once again, personally and on behalf of Ukrainian soldiers and officers, thanked General Milley for his service to our country," Zaluzhnyi said.

On September 20, the Senate confirmed Brown as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, putting him in place to succeed Milley when he retires at the end of the month.