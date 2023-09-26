Canadian Military Shows How They Train Ukrainian Sappers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian Armed Forces showed how combat engineers teach Ukrainian defenders the skills needed on the battlefield.

“The skills taught by Canadian Armed Forces combat engineers on Operation UNIFIER will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine sappers make the environment safer for soldiers to work and move,” Operation UNIFIER posted on X .

As reported, Canadian service members have taught more than 37,000 Ukrainian soldiers modern combat skills as part of the Operation UNIFIER training mission since 2015. After the full-scale Russian invasion started, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine, but within a few months, training was resumed in Great Britain, Poland and Latvia.

Photo: CAF with Ukraine