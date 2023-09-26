Azerbaijani Firefighters Extinguish Fire In Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26.
As reported, on
September 25, an explosion occurred at a gas station near the city
of Khankendi in Azerbaijan.
In this regard, 15 special purpose fire trucks of the State Fire
Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of
Azerbaijan together with the crew were sent today along the
Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road to the city of Khankendi to
extinguish the fire, Trend reports.
Azerbaijani firefighters took the necessary measures to prevent
the fire.
As a result of the measures taken, the fire was
extinguished.
In this regard, in order to provide assistance to the victims,
an ambulance was initially sent along the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi
road with anti-burn medical supplies, dressings, gloves,
medications (sprays, creams, painkillers, antibiotics, etc.) for
the treatment of 200 Human.
