President Ilham Aliyev, US State Secretary Hold Phone Talk

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September . U.S. Secretary of
State Antony Blinken has made a phone call to President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN26092023000187011040ID1107146488
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.