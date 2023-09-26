Azerbaijan Has Taken Important Steps To Deliver Humanitarian Aid To Armenians In Karabakh - Erdogan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26 . The Azerbaijani
government has taken important steps to deliver humanitarian aid to
Armenians in Karabakh, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,
Trend reports.
He noted that the claims of some states, which for years have
taken advantage of the unresolved conflict for their own purposes,
are complete nonsense and slander.
"We expect that Armenia will not fall for such provocations from
the outside and the diaspora. The prosperity and well-being of the
Armenian people is not associated with fighting with neighbors, but
with peace and cooperation. Türkiye has not hesitated to contribute
to ensuring lasting peace in the region and will not hesitate in
the future," Erdogan said.
