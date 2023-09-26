Jane Elliott, American Diversity Educator, To Inspire At The Global Black Impact Summit In Dubai

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



The Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) ( )

is thrilled to announce that Jane Elliott, the renowned American diversity educator, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming GBIS event in Dubai, scheduled for November 30 to December 1, 2023. The summit, themed Black Excellence: Unveiling the Untapped Potential, promises to be a transformative experience, and Jane Elliott's presence will undoubtedly add a profound layer of insight and inspiration.

Elliott is globally recognized for her ground-breaking work in the field of diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism education. Her "Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes" exercise, conducted in the wake of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination, gained international attention and has since become an iconic and influential tool for promoting understanding and empathy.

Elliott's address at the Global Black Impact Summit will center on the summit's core theme. By engaging in thought-provoking discussions and interactive sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to explore and harness the immense talent and brilliance present within the black community.

Jane Elliott's lifelong commitment to nurturing dialogue, confronting biases, and empowering individuals to achieve their utmost potential has undeniably made a lasting global impact. Her valuable insights and wisdom are poised to enhance our discussions and ignite meaningful action.

The GBIS will feature a diverse line up of speakers, workshops and networking opportunities, all aimed at elevating the discourse surrounding black excellence, inclusivity, and the vital role of diversity in driving societal progress.

Registration for the Global Black Impact Summit is now open, and early bird discounts are available until October 15, 2023. To secure a spot and learn more about the event, please visit .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.

About the Global Black Impact Summit:

The Global Black Impact Summit – which is organized by Energy Capital & Power - is a platform dedicated to celebrating the excellence, achievements, and untapped potential of the black community worldwide. Through thought-provoking discussions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities, the summit seeks to foster inclusivity, inspire change, and promote a brighter future for all. Learn more at .

Download logo