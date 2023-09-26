Eritrea: Minister Osman Saleh Met With General Secretary Of United Nations (UN)

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met and held talks on 25 September in New York with Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations.

The meeting's main objectives were to advance bilateral ties and collaboration between Eritrea and the UN as well as to improve peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

Minister Osman Saleh, who is in New York for the 78th UN General Assembly, addressed the assembly and participated in a number of meetings that were scheduled on the sideline of the summit.

Minister Osman had also met and held talks with high level officials of various countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.