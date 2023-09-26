President Of Ethiopia Meets Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
HE President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde met on Tuesday with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Ethiopia and the representative of the State of Qatar to the African Union Hamad bin Mohammed Al Dosari, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.
HE the President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia wished HE the Ambassador success in his future tasks, and for bilateral relations further progress and prosperity.
