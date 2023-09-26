President Of Tanzania Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

HE President of the United Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan received the credentials of HE Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Tanzania.

HE the Ambassador conveyed greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the President of Tanzania, and His Highness's wishes to Her Excellency of good health and happiness, and to the government and people of Tanzania further progress and prosperity.

For her part, HE the President of the United Republic of Tanzania entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey her greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress, development, and prosperity.



