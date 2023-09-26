Kuwaiti Aid Continues To Pour Into Quake-Hit Morocco

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MARRAKESH, Sept 26 (KUNA)-- Kuwait on Tuesday continued to deliver aid to the people affected by a devastating earthquake that struck Morocco's High Atlas Mountains earlier this month, leaving thousands of people dead and heaps of destruction in its wake.

The latest batch of aid "follows up" on previous campaigns launched by Kuwait-based charities in the wake of the natural calamity, said Kuwait Red Crescent Society deputy chief Anwar Al-Hasawi.

The Kuwaiti charity is working alongside its partners in Morocco to assess the scope of aid needed given the utter destruction triggered by the tremor, he underlined, saying the aid comes as "per the instructions" of Kuwait's political leadership.

The magnitude 7.2 quake, Morocco's deadliest in more than 60 years, struck late on September 8, with the North African country's ancient city of Marrakech bearing the brunt of the devastation. (end)

