Kuwait FM Condoles With Bahraini Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 26 (KUNA) - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed condolences over a phone call with his Bahraini counterpart Dr. Abdulatif Al-Zayani on the death of Bahraini servicemen yesterday.
The Minister expressed sincere condolences for the leadership and people of Bahrain and the families of the two martyrs, praying for Allah the Almighty to lodge the martyrs in paradise, and grant their families solace and the wounded quick recovery. (end)
