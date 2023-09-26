Touristic Enterprises Company Opens Al-Blajat Beach

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC) announced Tuesday inaugurating Al Blajat Beach, which contains entertaining services for visitors as part of developing maritime destinations.

Speaking to KUNA, Fadhel Al-Dosari, TEC executive president, said the company set a plan to develop 10 km of Kuwait's seafronts including Al Blajat Beach.

He added that the beach includes integrated entertaining services for visitors like restaurants, water park and games, and a volleyball playground as well as others.

There is a location of reservation to organize the entry process, and the use of utilities and available services, he noted.

Visitors can use the beach from 9: a.m. until 11: p.m. (local time) in all days of the week, he said, elaborating that the capacity of the beach is 3,000 visitors per day.

The company allocated two paths for those with special needs that include offerings required services to ensure the optimal use of the beach, he pointed out.

The TEC is a government-owned entity that is responsible for operations, development, and management of touristic, entertainment and recreational assets and facilities. (end)

