Arab Leagues Urges Continued Support To Sudanese People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit on Tuesday called on Arab organizations to continue supporting the war-devastated Sudanese people.

"We will continue to offer assistance to the Sudanese people as long as the crisis raged," Abul-Gheit vowed at a special meeting of the Arab unions for supporting the Sudanese people.

He hailed the Arab countries' aid to the Sudan and demanded the warring parties to cease hostilities to end the suffering of Sudanese people.

He regretted the devastating impact of the war on Sudanese people, especially women, children, and elderly, and all Sudanese cities as well as the education and health facilities and services.

For his part, Sudan's Permeant Delegate to the Arab League Mohammad Khalis condemned the systemic attacks of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on all the state institutions, particularly the economic and service facilities, as well as its violations against Sudanese people which tantamount to "war crimes and war against humanity".

He estimated that almost 20.3 million people have been affected the ongoing fighting; 8.6 million of them need urgent aid to save their lives.

He added that 2.6 million people have fled their homes to other cities and over 740,000 fled to other countries to escape the war. (end)

