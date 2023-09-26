US Decries Houthi Attack On Bahraini Forces In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Spokesperson of the Department of State Matthew Miller said the United States strongly condemns the September 25 attack carried out by Houthi elements on the Saudi-Yemeni border that killed two Bahraini service members and injured many others.

"This unprovoked attack threatens the longest period of calm since the war in Yemen began," Miller said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"US officials from across our government have been in touch with Bahraini counterparts since news of the attack broke yesterday.

"We stand with the Kingdom of Bahrain, a longtime strategic partner of the United States, and we offer our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia," the spokesperson affirmed.

"We wish those injured in this unprovoked and unacceptable attack a speedy recovery and return to duty.

"We have worked tirelessly with our partners to de-escalate, secure a truce, and incentivize the parties to launch a Yemeni/Yemeni peace process," Miller pointed out.

"The secretary (of State Antony Blinken) discussed peace in Yemen in a number of his engagements with counterparts in the region last week during the United Nations General Assembly and emphasized that only a Yemeni/Yemeni political agreement can durably resolve the conflict and end the humanitarian crisis," he added. (end)

