Dalio Family Office Appoints Mark Baumgartner As Chief Investment Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Dalio Family Office (DFO), a leading family office with a strong

philanthropic legacy,

is

pleased to announce that Mark Baumgartner

will join

as Chief Investment Officer ("CIO")

in November 2023.

Mark most recently was CIO of Carnegie Corporation of New York since 2020 and prior to that, was CIO at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey. He is recognized in his field for his systematic, quantitative approach to portfolio management, as well as for his skills in building and managing teams of investment professionals, following approaches to investing and management that are highly aligned with those of Ray Dalio.



Mark graduated from the University of Florida with an Aerospace Engineering degree and then went on to earn a Ph.D.

from Princeton University in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

He has held roles at both

fundamental and quantitative hedge funds and co-led Morgan Stanley Investment Management's institutional solutions group before joining

the investment team at

the Ford Foundation in the

late

2000s.

Bruce Zimmerman, who was the first external CIO for the family

office,

will continue

to stay involved

as a Senior Advisor to the group.

Commenting on the appointment,

Ray Dalio stated: "We are thrilled to welcome

Mark

to our team because his life, investment and work principles are highly aligned with ours. I have no doubt

that he

will effectively lead our

global investments

which will be critical to achieving our family and philanthropic aspirations."



Mark also expressed his enthusiasm for the role, saying:

"I am

honored

to join

this

unique and innovative

family office

and look forward to working closely with the

very

talented team

there to strengthen its global investment presence and partnerships in support of the family's philanthropic

activities."

About

The Dalio Family Office :

The Dalio Family Office (DFO) supports the Dalio family in their ventures and investments as well as in their work through Dalio Philanthropies, including OceanX, Dalio Education, the Endless Network, and their broader efforts supporting equal

opportunity in education, financial inclusion, microfinance, ocean exploration and conservation, mental health and wellness, digital equity, and

community and the arts.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ryan Fitzgibbon:

[email protected]

SOURCE Dalio Family Office