Dalio Family Office Appoints Mark Baumgartner As Chief Investment Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
Dalio Family Office (DFO), a leading family office with a strong
philanthropic legacy,
is
pleased to announce that Mark Baumgartner
will join
as Chief Investment Officer ("CIO")
in November 2023.
Mark most recently was CIO of Carnegie Corporation of New York since 2020 and prior to that, was CIO at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey. He is recognized in his field for his systematic, quantitative approach to portfolio management, as well as for his skills in building and managing teams of investment professionals, following approaches to investing and management that are highly aligned with those of Ray Dalio.
Mark graduated from the University of Florida with an Aerospace Engineering degree and then went on to earn a Ph.D.
from Princeton University in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.
He has held roles at both
fundamental and quantitative hedge funds and co-led Morgan Stanley Investment Management's institutional solutions group before joining
the investment team at
the Ford Foundation in the
late
2000s.
Bruce Zimmerman, who was the first external CIO for the family
office,
will continue
to stay involved
as a Senior Advisor to the group.
Commenting on the appointment,
Ray Dalio stated: "We are thrilled to welcome
Mark
to our team because his life, investment and work principles are highly aligned with ours. I have no doubt
that he
will effectively lead our
global investments
which will be critical to achieving our family and philanthropic aspirations."
Mark also expressed his enthusiasm for the role, saying:
"I am
honored
to join
this
unique and innovative
family office
and look forward to working closely with the
very
talented team
there to strengthen its global investment presence and partnerships in support of the family's philanthropic
activities."
About
The Dalio Family Office :
The Dalio Family Office (DFO) supports the Dalio family in their ventures and investments as well as in their work through Dalio Philanthropies, including OceanX, Dalio Education, the Endless Network, and their broader efforts supporting equal
opportunity in education, financial inclusion, microfinance, ocean exploration and conservation, mental health and wellness, digital equity, and
community and the arts.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Ryan Fitzgibbon:
[email protected]
SOURCE Dalio Family Office
MENAFN26092023003732001241ID1107146460
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.