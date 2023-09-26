How To Build A Carbon Neutral Community From The Ground Up

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lake City, Colo., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Green Builder Media joined forces with award-winning builder Thrive Home Builders to design and build net zero carbon production homes in Sonders, a 400-home sustainable community located in the progressive city of Fort Collins, Colo.

In this new downloadable ebook , you will get a photo- and fact-rich narrative about how this special community came to be–and what its success means for the future of carbon-neutral home building.

The book includes information on:



What a carbon-neutral building approach entails.

New ways to think about water conservation.

Healthy design and living ideas that support people of all ages.

Implementing the Institute for the Built Environment's“Five Focus Areas of Accessible Homes.”

How to decide what community-wide amenities to offer.

New indoor air quality must-haves, particularly with wildfires on the rise. Full details on design and product selections that round out a perfect carbon-neutral home.

Download this free resource here and get a detailed look at the future of housing!

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.





