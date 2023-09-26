Wintershall Dea To Deploy Transocean Rig For Wildcat Drilling In Norwegian Sea

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UK, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Norwegian government has awarded a permit for the spudding of a wildcat well in the Norwegian sea to Wintershall Dea Norge, a subsidiary of German oil and gas operator Wintershall Dea. The operation will be carried out with the help of a Transocean semi-submersible rig.



The country's petroleum resource regulator, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (OD), announced the awarding of a permit to drill the 6406/3-12 S well in production licence 836 S to Wintershall Dea Norge on 22 September 2023. The licence, initially issued on 5 February 2016, has a validity period of ten years. Wintershall is the operator of the licence, in which it owns a 40% stake, while Equinor and DNO hold 30% each.



Drilling on the exploration well is scheduled to commence in September 2023, and will take place as part of a 17-well contract for Transocean's Norge rig. Day rates on the contract, first secured in September 2022, range between $350,000 and $430,000. The rig is set to drill all firm and potential additional wells between 2023 and 2027 as part of an exclusive partnership between Wintershall Dea, OMV and Transocean.



The Norge rig is a sixth-generation Moss Maritime CS60 semi-submersible unit, and was constructed for Transocean at Singapore's Jurong Shipyard. It can accommodate up to 150 staff members and drill to a depth of 40,000 feet. The rig recently received a one-well extension awarded by Wintershall Dea.



German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.







