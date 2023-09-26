Synametrics Technologies Is Introducing A New Version Of Syncrify - 5.8

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MILLSTONE, NJ, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Synametrics Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of data backup and synchronization solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of the latest version of Syncrify 5.8 (Build 1150). This new version introduces a range of new features and enhancements that enhance user convenience, provide better resource utilization insights, and offer greater flexibility for businesses.In an era where data is the lifeblood of organizations, data management has never been more critical. Businesses of all sizes and industries rely on robust data backup and synchronization solutions to ensure the availability, security, and accessibility of their vital information.In this newer version of Syncrify 5.8, users can access comprehensive disk history and benefit from an extended 24-hour job history graph for better resource utilization insights. Additionally, businesses can manually synchronize configuration with a slave machine when using the Disaster Recovery feature, ensuring greater flexibility and control in data management.Key Highlights of Syncrify 5.8 (Build 1150) include:1) Skip Newer Files: Under normal circumstances, files are backed up if either the size or the last modified date changes. You may not want to transfer another version of the file if modifications are made to the destination. This flag comes in handy in such scenarios. For more information about this feature, please click here.2) Disk History for Every User: Administrators can now access a comprehensive disk history for each user. Administrators gain insights into user-specific disk usage trends and history.3) Enhanced Job History: The job history graph on the home page has been extended to display the past 24 hours of activity instead of just the last 5 hours. This enhancement provides administrators with a more in-depth view of resource utilization over time, facilitating better decision-making and resource management.4)Tips and Tricks: These tips are conveniently displayed, making it easier for users to access helpful information and optimize their experience.5)Detailed Job Information: Users can now access detailed information about jobs that ran for a single day in Syncrify Client. Simply click on the date number on the Job History page to access comprehensive details and insights into specific job activities.6) Introduction Video Customization: For businesses looking to personalize their Syncrify experience, the new version allows for the display of an introduction video when Syncrify Client is first used. Companies can easily replace this video with their own, aligning the software with their branding and messaging.7) Manual Synchronization Configuration: Syncrify 5.8 offers the flexibility to manually synchronize configuration with a slave machine when the Disaster Recovery (DR) feature is in use. This feature ensures that businesses have greater control over their synchronization processes, even in complex DR scenarios.Syncrify 5.8 reaffirms Synametrics Technologies' commitment to providing cutting-edge data backup and synchronization solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and IT professionals. With these new features and enhancements, Syncrify continues to be a powerful and versatile choice for organizations seeking robust data management solutions.For more information about this update and the complete version history for Syncrify, please click here.Syncrify is a versatile, secure data backup and synchronization solution designed for businesses and individuals. It offers comprehensive features such as file and folder synchronization, automated backups, versioning, and remote access. With support for various platforms and devices, it allows users to protect and access their data easily from anywhere. Syncrify's security features include data encryption, access control, and multi-factor authentication, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of your data. It also offers incremental backups, reducing bandwidth usage and storage costs. With its user-friendly interface and flexible deployment options, Syncrify is a reliable choice for efficient data management and protection.About Synametrics Technologies:Synametrics Technologies is a trusted name in the software industry, specializing in data backup, synchronization, and disaster recovery solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Synametrics Technologies strives to empower businesses with reliable, secure, and user-friendly software solutions.Website: SynametricsPhone: +1-609-750-0007Email:

