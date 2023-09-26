Aqueous Vets® Expands PFAS, CEC Treatment Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative treatment systems for low flow applications empower utilities with operational independence

- Rob Craw, AV President and CEOREDDING, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Aqueous Vets® (AV®), a leading solutions provider for PFAS treatment, today launched its latest offering, a water treatment cartridge system designed to remove PFAS, arsenic, and other contaminants of emerging concern (CECs) from groundwater. The plug-and-play system treats flows from 5-400 gallons per minute (gpm), is easy to install, operate and maintain, and offers leasing options to eliminate capital expenditures – a particularly attractive alternative for communities lacking capital funding.“Upcoming PFAS regulations will be challenging, expensive, and a drain on the resources of all water systems, particularly those in small or underserved communities,” said Rob Craw, AV President and CEO.“With this new product line, AV expands its Concept to Commission commitment and can now provide treatment options that address the complete range of flow applications and capacities, from the smallest, rural 10-gpm plant to the largest utilities requiring 30 million gallons per day (MGD) or more. This customizable system enables utilities of all sizes to remain in compliance and achieve treatment objectives without the capital expense.”AV's new NSF Certified modular product line offers the flexibility of increasing flows or treating multiple contaminates by selecting the specific filter to meet treatment goals. These systems also address long-term waste concerns with responsible and certified media disposal with a convenient self-disposal system.“Not only does the new system offer convenience and flexibility, but it also puts control of ongoing operations and maintenance back into the hands of the utilities, where it belongs,” continued Craw.“It eliminates the need for outside design, install or service, giving utilities independence and freedom from third-party media service providers.”AV is well-known for its work with Orange County Water District, which developed the nation's largest PFAS treatment initiative including the award-winning Yorba Linda Water District, the largest PFAS treatment system in the country (25 MGD). AV is now applying its Concept to Commission approach to small systems designed to be as simple as changing a refrigerator filter cartridge. Bridging the knowledge gap between engineering, manufacturing, installation and commissioning with a consultative approach, AV works with each client to customize a solution built specifically to address the individual utility's needs. Learn more about the new treatment systems at aqueousvets.com/avloflo .###About Aqueous Vets ®Aqueous Vets (AV) is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer of treatment systems used to address emerging contaminants in groundwater. AV's "Concept to Commission" approach supports owners, engineers, and the contractor community. AV's capabilities are enhanced by advanced designs which incorporate best corrosion management practices, optimal hydraulic performance and media utilization, and long-term operational reliability. AV's integrated approach delivers the entire treatment system from the influent to effluent flanges on the treatment pad which creates more value for clients and the end user. To learn more, visit AqueousVets.com.

