Strong House Foundation Tees Off 4Th Annual Golf Tournament

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Strong House Foundation is proud to hold its 4th annual golf tournament on Monday, October 2nd at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton.

- Co-Founder of Strong House Foundation, Suzanne YoungBUCHANAN , GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Strong House Foundation, a nonprofit focused on improving the lives of at-risk and economically challenged youth in West Georgia, is proud to hold its 4th annual golf tournament on Monday, October 2nd. Check-in time will start at 10:30 a.m. and players will tee off at 12:30 p.m., at Sunset Hills Country Club (1 W Club Drive, Carrollton, GA 30117) in Carrollton.“We are beyond blessed to hold our 4th annual golf tournament in support of our foundation” said Suzanne Young, Co-Founder of Strong House Foundation.“Seeing our community rally behind the Strong House mission, in such a big way, is certainly inspiring.”Sponsors of this year's tournament include Shuckers Oyster House, 1 Source Home Solutions, Greystone Power Corporation, Rhythm Communications, The Shed Ministry, Quezzo Productions and James O'Neal Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, and Ram, Hightower Funeral Home and Gateway Printing.At the Strong House Foundation, our mission is to work alongside educators, counselors, and case workers to promote the health and well-being of the next generation. Our community is dedicated to engaging at-risk youth through a variety of group activities such as physical training, arts and crafts and more. Expressing love to our members, as soon as they arrive, allows them to feel safe in our establishment. Providing various athletic activities, arts and crafts, tutoring and bible study allows us to form a connection that they may never have had before.The Strong House Foundation is a Christ-centered 501(c)(3) that offers academic tutoring, physical training, leadership training and biblical principles to underserved youth. They also build the youth to become physically, mentally and spiritually stronger in Christ. Through early intervention, Strong House works to redirect the paths of these children with love, encouragement and support.To learn more about the Strong House Foundation please visit .# # #

Benjamin David

+1 513-900-7128

email us here

Rhythm Communications