Price Of 21-Karat Gold Hits JD40.6 Per Gramme In Local Market

Amman, Sept. 26 (Petra) -- Prices of 21-karat gold, the highest demand at local market, on Tuesday stood at JD39 per gramme, as purchasing price, against JD37.30 as selling price.According to the Jordan Jewelers Association's daily bulletin, the price of 24-karat and 18-karat gold amounted to JD46 and JD34.60 respectively.Gold prices in global markets on Tuesday reached $1,910 per ounce.

