Army Chief, Chair Of NATO Military Committee Discuss Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 26 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Tuesday welcomed at the General Command Headquarters of the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF) Chair of the NATO Military Committee Adm. Rob Bauer and an accompanying delegation.They discussed various aspects of cooperation and joint coordination in military operational, training and logistical fields to achieve the aspired-for goals to serve the armed forces of the two sides.The army chief highlighted the importance of coordination with NATO to tackle various challenges, including food security, as the two sides discussed current and future common goals "according to the nature of developments taking place in the region at various levels."The NATO official commended JAF efforts and noted Jordan's key role in maintaining regional security and stability.