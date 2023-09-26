Justice Minister, EU Ambassador Talk Legal Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.26 (Petra) - Minister of Justice, Dr. Ahmed Ziadat, on Tuesday discussed with Head of Delegation of the European Union to Jordan, Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas , and his accompanying delegation, ways to enhance joint cooperation and coordination.The two sides discussed progress of Support to Rule of Law Project through the budget funded by the European Union for 2023-2026, according to a ministry statement.Ziadat congratulated Pierre-Christophe on his appointment as new EU ambassador to Jordan, wishing him success in his new tenure.The minister also praised the "deep-rooted" Jordan-EU relations, valuing the EU's role in supporting the Kingdom's justice sector.For his part, Pierre-Christophe stressed the depth of joint cooperation relations between Jordan's Ministry of Justice and the EU, which aims to support the rule of law in the Kingdom.