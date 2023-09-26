Emirates Post Group Shortlists Three Groups For 'Logistics Unleashed' Competition

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 26th September, 2023 (WAM) --Emirates Post Group (EPG) has shortlisted three groups for the next phase of 'Logistics Unleashed' competition, which is being held in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Education and leading technology companies.

The competition offered an exciting opportunity for young innovators to exhibit their talent and creativity in the field of robotics and logistics.

EPG meticulously selected Robolgic, RoboPost and MASH Innovators, after conducting a comprehensive evaluation of their robotics and programming skills. These teams will now advance to the next stage of the competition, which involves developing a proposal and constructing a robot to address a specific case study. As part of this journey, the Group will provide the shortlisted teams with coaching and exclusive access to a specially curated programme. The tailor-made programme encompasses tours of EPG's facilities, including sorting centres and retail branches, enabling the teams to closely observe the advanced sorting, shipping, and delivery process.

Furthermore, the selected teams will get the opportunity to engage with EPG's esteemed technology partners - Bayanat, a leader in AI-powered geo-intelligent solutions; Skygo, a trailblazer in drone technology; and Strata, an advanced manufacturing Company.

These interactions with the industry leaders will not only offer participants the chance to gain profound insights into the latest advancements and cutting-edge technology but will also include immersive educational tours of their headquarters, to provide them a firsthand experience of innovation in action.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group said,“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the shortlisted teams and wish them the very best as they prepare to exhibit their innovations. At EPG we are tirelessly working towards providing maximum support for the young talents. We eagerly look forward to continuing our journey with these champions and seek to pave paths towards a future entitled by the excellence of technology. Through this initiative, we aim to provide our students with valuable knowledge about the market trends and innovative technology that are capable of redefining the logistics landscape.”

The competition marks a significant stride in nurturing innovation and cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset among the youth of the UAE. It will offer participants invaluable real-life experience, elevating their expertise in areas like project management, budgeting, planning, and presentation skills. The initiative underscores EPG's commitment to continuously engaging with and empowering the youth with the aim to steer them toward a brighter future driven by technology.

