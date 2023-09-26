Ileostomy Market Estimated At US$ 2.2 Billion By 2027 With A 7% CAGR| TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ileostomy Market

Rise in major chronic diseases such as cancer and Crohn's disease, increase in customer awareness, and technological advancements are the key driving factors.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to Transparency Market Research latest research, the global“Ileostomy market” looks promising in the next upcoming years. The global Ileostomy market was worth US$ 1.3 Bn and is projected to reach a value of US$ 2.2 Bn by the end of 2027.Download a Comprehensive Sample of this Premium Report @Global Ileostomy Market: OverviewRise in the prevalence of major chronic diseases such as cancer and Crohn's disease, increase in customer awareness, and technological advancements such as sensor devices for stoma bags that send notifications to patients and physicians about stoma bag volume are anticipated to drive the global ileostomy market.New products, services, and device development, investment in developing economies by multinational companies, increase in number of cancer patients, technological advancements in ileostomy drainage bags that positively affecting the comfort and affordability factors of patients are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.Recent developments such as the availability of ostomy bag covers help patients hide their ostomy bags under their clothing and be comfortable.The global ileostomy market was valued at ~US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018, and is expected to reach ~US$ 2.2 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027.Budget constraints? Get in touch with us for special pricing ...... Get special pricing options on this reportThis Report Addresses.Market size from 2019-2027.Expected market growth until 2027.Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics.Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why.Comprehensive of the competitive landscape.In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market playersBuy this Extensive Report (Book with % Discount) -Global Ileostomy Market: Trends.Rise in inflammatory bowel disease and introduction of innovative delivery technologies boost the growth of the global ileostomy market..The end ileostomy segment holds a major market share, as it has been the most widely/frequently used procedure, and is considered to be the prominent choice of patients due to less complications, less wound infection rate, and lower cost involved..Additionally, the end ileostomy segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of the segment is attributed to the fact that, it prevents post-surgical infections and requires less supportive care as compared to loop ileostomy. Moreover, loop ileostomy is widely preferred for research purposes across the world..The stoma bags segment accounted for the largest share of the global ileostomy market in 2018. The high market share of the segment is because these have been categorized as class I medical devices by the FDA, and are considered to be low-risk devices (exempted from 510k). Hence, they are easy to commercialize due to less stringent regulations..The stoma bags segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, as this is the ultimate and widely accepted choice for the collection of waste matter for ileostomy procedures.Global Ileostomy Market: Regional Analysis.Europe is projected to dominate the global ileostomy market from 2019 to 2027. This can be ascribed to the rapid rise in cancer cases and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure..Rise of various cancer cases such as colorectal cancer and bladder cancer drive the ileostomy market in Europe. According to the World Health Organization, in 2018, more than 499,667 new cases of colorectal cancer were reported in Europe..Moreover, developing countries in Asia Pacific such as India and China are expected to outperform their counterparts in the West, owing to the low cost of raw materials, low manufacturing costs, and cheap labor. These factors are likely to make Asia the most attractive market in the near future..Additionally, rise in disposable income fuels the growth of the market, as more people are willing to opt for expensive surgery/treatment that was not affordable before.Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:Ileostomy Market: Competition LandscapeSmith & Nephew, Convatec Inc., 3M Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast, Hollister Incorporated, Salts Healthcare, Flexicare Medical Ltd., Marlen Manufacturing, Pelican HealthcareMarket SegmentationProcedure.End Ileostomy.Loop IleostomyEquipment.Stoma Bags.Belts & Girdles.Adhesive Sprays.Stoma GuardsDisease Indication.Cancer.Diverticulitis.Ulcerative Colitis.Crohn's Diseases.OthersEnd User.Hospitals.Ambulatory Surgical Centers.Research CentersBrowse More Related Reports by Transparency Market Research-Geriatric Care Services Market to Grow at a 7.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2028Hydrogen Storage Market Size & Statistics Worth US$ 9.4 billion by 2031

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

+ +1 518-618-1030



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube