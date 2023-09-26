Paylogix Founder Richard Pfadenhauer Featured In USA Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paylogix

- Richard PfadenhauerWESTBURY, NEW YORK, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Paylogix (Paylogix.com), the premium technology solution provider to the voluntary benefits industry, was highlighted along with its Founder & President, Richard Pfadenhauer, CISSP, in a recent USA Today piece.The article published by USA Today contributor Jon Stojan, explores Pfadenhauer's journey into the insurtech realm with a focus on his entrepreneurial vision. The story chronicles the beginning of Paylogix in 1995 with the launch of the online, cloud-based system for billing and premium payment known as Consolidated Billing® and Common Remitter® services. Today, these solutions are still considered the industry standard.“It is rewarding to be a technology provider for the voluntary benefits industry,” said Pfadenhauer.“Our end-to-end solutions meet the needs of an ever-changing marketplace by simplifying the administrative process and offering a flexible, customer centric experience. Technology-focused solutions which are innovative, standardized, and automated for providers, brokers, and end-users are critical to the success of voluntary benefits administration.”About Paylogix®Paylogix®, a third-party administrator, creates premium technology solutions that make voluntary benefits administration simpler and more secure, while delivering a better user experience. Paylogix serves as a trusted partner to benefit providers, brokers, and employers. Our thoughtfully designed tools to facilitate enrollment through billing and payment are automated, innovative, and secure to provide users with the data they need, when they need it.

Lisa Sanderson

Paylogix

+1 516-570-9987

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn