Digital Marketing Agency Lounge Lizard Expands To Richmond, Virginia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lounge Lizard Logo

Frank Falco, Vice President of Sales at Lounge Lizard, who resides in Virginia.

Lounge Lizard's presence at South Boston Speedway in South Boston, VA.

Lounge Lizard's presence at Virginia International Raceway in Alton, VA.

Lounge Lizard is Seeking to Create Partnerships with Clients in the Southeast Region of the USA

- Frank Falco, Vice President of Sales at Lounge LizardLONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc., an industry leader in branding, web design, and digital marketing, announces its strategic expansion to Richmond, Virginia, as part of its commitment to offer more localized and tailored services to clients in the Southeast region of the United States.Lounge Lizard is dedicated to understanding the unique needs of clients in Southeastern and Central Virginia, Raleigh and Mooresville NC, Myrtle Beach SC, and Georgia.“This move bridges the cultural and customer base gap which distinguishes our Southeastern clients from those in DC. It's analogous to the differences we recognize between our DC and NYC clientele,” said Ken Braun, co-owner of Lounge Lizard.A hallmark of Lounge Lizard's approach to website design and development is beginning projects with strategy work sessions. The company immerses itself in its client's unique corporate culture, identifying their unique selling propositions and competitive differentiators.“Our unique approach is a part of our Brand DNA. We believe in the importance of presence,” said Frank Falco, Vice President of Sales at Lounge Lizard, who resides in Virginia.“Being local enables us to immerse ourselves more efficiently in our clients' corporate culture.”In true Lounge Lizard fashion, the company made its presence known in the area with the Lounge Lizard branded Mustang making appearances at notable locations including the Virginia International Raceway, South Boston Speedway, and Richmond Raceway. Falco, an avid car enthusiast and racer, remarked,“It's a thrilling way to inform our clients that we have truly arrived in the Southeast.”To learn more about Lounge Lizard and how they can help your business thrive, visit Lounge Lizard's website at .###About Lounge Lizard:Founded by industry leaders Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun, Lounge Lizard is a family-owned digital marketing agency celebrating its 25th year in business. Headquartered in Long Island, NY with offices in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Charleston, Los Angeles, and Miami, our award-winning firm excels in branding, web design, and results-driven digital marketing, earning accolades for our innovative strategies and tangible results. We foster long-term partnerships with our clients, creating impactful 360° digital experiences that propel their success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

