PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Guinness World Record Breaking Screening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paw Patrol The Mighty Movie

PAW Patrol characters joined by producers and over 200 local pups to break the record for Most Dogs Attending a Film Screening

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Two paws up for PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie breaking the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS official title for Most Dogs Attending a Film Screening in honor of its release, only in theatres on September 29th, 2023.

Families and their furry friends came together to break the record for“Most Dogs Attending A Film Screening,” with 219 dogs watching a special early screening of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie at Autry Museum in Griffith Park today. The“paw-dience” included pups of all shapes and sizes, like tiny breeds, big breeds, and lovable mutts. An official adjudicator from GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, Michael Empric, was on hand to present the official certificate, recognizing the record-setting audience and overtaking the previous record set in October 2022 with 199 dogs. "I was so excited to adjudicate this Guinness World Records attempt for most dogs attending a film screening. It's not every day I get to enjoy an 'Officially Amazing' time at the movies with hundreds of furry friends. I'd like to congratulate Paramount Pictures & PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie for their“paw-some” new record title!"

“We are thrilled to have worked with the team at Paramount Pictures to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM for most dogs at a film screening,” said Brittany Thorn, Executive Director, Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles.“I hope people reading about this milestone will be inspired to get out and adopt.”

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, from Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies, and Spin Master Entertainment, is in theatres September 29, 2023. Tickets are on sale now!

About PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

About PARAMOUNT PICTURES

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Paramount Pictures has some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

Corby Pons

WIT PR

+1 323-807-2199

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube