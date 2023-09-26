2023 Marks DOUGLAS USA's 30Th ANNIVERSARY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marion Lott Kilarski, co-founderCOLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The DOUGLAS USA LLC – CONSULTANCY (DOUGLAS USA) announces that 2023 marks its 30th anniversary. Regarding brand management, publicity, and reputation marketing, there's no hotter marketer than DOUGLAS USA, an outperformer who wins strategic showdowns with believable experience-based substance fortified with visual examples of a brand's value, purpose, and reputation.DOUGLAS USA is well-known for producing publicity and revenue-producing results across dozens of industries in the best of times, during rapid market shifts, and when crises needed fact-based and timely responses. It produces masterful editorial quality content by creative directors and published authors with contributing editor, editor-in-chief, editorial director, and technical editors with newsstand and controlled circulation magazine accomplishments."For more than three decades, we've delivered loyal customers and audiences to clients in diverse industries with powerful images, phrases, and symbols of their branding in artful ways that make products and services more believable, credible, and better known than the competition," says Marion Lott Kilarski, co-founder, creative and business development director at DOUGLAS USA.DOUGLAS USA is a full-service contextual branding, marketing, and publicity consultancy for businesses, candidates, and government entities needing superior contextual branding, publicity, reputation, and marketing recommendations. It is exceptionally well-versed in communicating value, purpose, and reputational excellence for projects involving governments and communities, healthcare, heavy industry, manufacturing, recreation, and technology."DOUGLAS USA attacks every marketing problem with a determined scope of achievable intent and purpose," says Doug Kilarski, co-founder, senior analyst, author, editor, and facilitator at DOUGLAS USA. "We create world-class creative, written, and visual stimuli that provide the competitive edge our clients need to prosper.About DOUGLAS USA LLCEstablished in 1993 , the DOUGLAS USA CONSULTANCY is a woman-owned business that enables organizations to be more recognized, likable, marketable, revered, understood, profitable, and customer-centric.DOUGLAS USA authors powerful and visual storytelling, industry-specific content, and identity positioning that adds personality to brands. In conjunction, it delivers caring and loyal customers in diverse industries with thought-provoking images, differentiating and informative messaging, and branded symbols in artful ways that make products, services, and their value more believable, credible, and better known than competitors.DOUGLAS USA produces definable results across dozens of industries in the best of times, during rapid market shifts, and when a crisis needs fact-based and timely responses strengthened with top-down-aligned management. Its unquestionable business insight, experience, and capabilities prove highly beneficial to launches and the promotion of candidates, cities, organizations, products, projects, relationships, government entities, reputations, and services.

