Tutor Partners With Oklahoma State Regents For Higher Education To Deliver Scalable, On-Demand Tutoring

Partnership Enables Oklahoma's 25 Public Institutions to Partner with Tutorfor 24/7 Online Tutoring

- Sandi White, Chief Institutional Officer at Tutor.com/The Princeton ReviewOKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Tutor, one of the world's largest and most innovative online tutoring organizations, announced a partnership today with the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to allow Oklahoma's 25 public institutions the ability to partner with Tutorto provide online, on-demand tutoring for students.The Tutorpartnership provides a unique, pre-negotiated agreement that will allow Oklahoma public institutions to easily implement 24/7, individualized tutoring. Through the partnership, 126,000 students across 25 institutions have the potential to access one-to-one expert tutoring in 250+ subjects, along with drop-off review services, test prep resources from The Princeton Review®, practice quizzes, and other supports. Institutions using Tutorbenefit from a custom implementation that provides single sign-on access through their learning management system (LMS). In addition to the supports available for students, administrators gain access to real-time early alerts, along with reports and analytics through the Client Portal.“It is an honor to support Oklahoma higher education institutions and students,” said Sandi White, Chief Institutional Officer at Tutor.com/The Princeton Review.“We are proud to count eighteen Oklahoma colleges and universities among our partners, and look forward to continuing to drive student success across the state.”Tutor.com, which was launched in 2000 and has delivered more than 25 million tutoring sessions, has a track record of helping higher education institutions increase student pass and persistence rates. Dr. Marc A. Willis, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Carl Albert State College, noted the impact that Tutorhas had:“Tutorhas improved the access to 24/7 coverage for CASC students over an incredibly wide range of subject areas. The student experience is more personal than expected, and the feedback to our administrators, faculty, and support personnel is even better than expected. Support from Tutorhas been excellent, and implementation was refreshingly hands-off and easy.”Award-winning for its proprietary academic platform LEO® and for its best-in-class client support, Tutorpromises to help Oklahoma higher education institutions provide equitable support, particularly for students who need one-to-one tutoring after hours. Tutor.com's 24/7 online tutoring reaches all students at their moment of need.Oklahoma public institutions interested in learning more about the partnership are encouraged to connect with Tutor.com's higher education team.About Tutor.comSince its incorporation in 2000, Tutorhas delivered more than 25 million one-to-one online tutoring and homework help sessions to students. The company's more than 3,000 vetted and qualified tutors provide learning assistance that is available 24/7 in a wide variety of subjects. The company's mission is to instill hope, advance equity, and catalyze achievement in schools and communities. Tutorpowers tutoring and homework help programs for the U.S. Department of Defense, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Program, colleges and universities, K–12 school districts, state and local libraries, and companies offering employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, Tutoris an affiliate of The Princeton Review, an education services company not affiliated with Princeton University. Follow Tutoron Twitter @tutordotcom, Facebook @TutorDotCom, and LinkedIn @Tutor.com.About the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher EducationThe Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education are the constitutional coordinating board for the 25 public colleges and universities of the Oklahoma state system of higher education. The State Regents prescribe academic standards of higher education; determine functions and courses of study at state colleges and universities; grant degrees; request appropriations on behalf of state system institutions; set tuition and fees within the limits established by the Oklahoma Legislature; approve institutional allocations; upon review, provide final approval of institutional budgets following governing board approval and submission; and manage numerous scholarships and special programs. The nine citizens who comprise the board are appointed to nine-year terms by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate. Visit to learn more.CONTACT:Suzanne Podhurst, PhD, VP, Institutional Marketing and Corporate Communications, Tutorand The Princeton Review,

