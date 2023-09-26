Household Cleaners Market: Projected Value Of US$ 43.1 Billion By 2031, Fueled By A 6.8 % CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Household Cleaners Market Outlook

Technological innovations to present lucrative scope of growth Demand for organic cleaning products Rising sanitation standards and focus on maintaining hygiene

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to Transparency Market Research latest research, the global“Household Cleaners market” looks promising in the next upcoming years. As of 2021, the global Household Cleaners market was estimated at US$ 22.3 Billion, and its anticipated to reach US$ 43.1 Billion in 2031, with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast year.Download a Comprehensive Sample of this Premium Report @Overview of Household Cleaners MarketThe demand for household cleaning products has risen significantly all over the world, owing to growing consumer concerns about sanitation and well-being. Consumers have been engaging in enhanced cleaning practices to protect themselves from fatal illnesses.Chemicals used to clean houses are known as household cleaners. The growing rate of urbanization and lifestyle changes, driven by increased income levels and improved sanitation practices is expected to support the growth of the global household cleaners market in the upcoming years. Surface cleaners are an ever-growing market, due to rising hygiene awareness and customers' adoption of a healthier lifestyle. Smart drop technology, designed specifically to take care of special areas, can now be used to clean stainless steel, glass, wood, and mirrors. Liquid cleaners, consisting of solid repellent particles suspended in a thick liquid matrix, now come in many formats, including pump-action bottles, triggers, and aerosol cans. Currently, consumers are also eyeing environment-friendly toilet care products that are natural and with pleasant scents. Clorox Professional Product Company, for instance, sells a toilet bowl cleaner called 'Green Works Natural Toilet Bowl Cleaner'.Budget constraints? Get in touch with us for special pricing ...... Get special pricing options on this reportThis Report Addresses.Market size from 2021-2031.Expected market growth until 2031.Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics.Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why.Comprehensive of the competitive landscape.In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market playersBuy this Extensive Report (Book with % Discount) -Regional Outlook of Household Cleaners Market.North America is a leading market for household cleaners worldwide. Large markets such as the U.S. and Canada have key manufacturers and witness extensive adoption of new technologies, which have a significant impact on the household cleaners market. The growing access to washing machines and dishwashers has increased the demand for new fluids and gels in households. This feature is closely related to the increase in revenue and the rise in consumer awareness. In addition, demand for organic cleaning products is expected to grow rapidly in the region. According to the Organic Trade Association, by 2020, revenue from the sale of organic food and non-food products in the U.S. were significantly high. Therefore, a rising demand for organic products is expected to provide growth opportunities in the household cleaners market in the region..Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most prominent and growing market for household cleaners during the forecast period. Demand for powder type and cleaner bars is very high in this region due to multitude of households and cheap cost of powder detergents. Washing clothes and dishes by hand is a common practice in the region. Hand washing is carried out effectively using a bar soap and powdered detergents. In addition, the growing demand for home improvement products is expected to propel the demand for household cleaners in the near future.Key Developments in Household Cleaners Market.In September 2021, Unilever unveiled a US$ 1 Mn clean future strategy to fundamentally change the way of cleaning, and how laundry products are created, manufactured, and packaged. The company is aiming to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from its products by 2039..In February 2020, Procter & Gamble (P&G), a manufacturer of major brands such as Bounty, Charmin, and Febreze, launched a new line of disinfectant products, Microban 24. Microban 24 is available in three different modes: cleaning spray, a multi-purpose cleaner, and bathroom cleaners. A new type of home antibacterial sanitizing product claims to keep the area protected from germs for 24 hours when used as directed.Have Any Query? Household Cleaners Market: Competition LandscapeHenkel AG & Company KGaA (Germany), Colgate Palmolive (U.S.), Unilever (U.K.), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (U.K.), Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (U.S.), Godrej Consumer Products (India), SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (U.S.), Kao Corporation (Japan), The Clorox Company (U.S.), and Seventh Generation (U.S.)Market SegmentationType.Surface Cleaner.Glass Cleaner.Toilet Cleaner.Specialty Cleaners.Bleaches.Other (Laundry Detergents, Dishwashing Detergents, etc.)Nature.Conventional.OrganicApplication.Bathroom Cleaners.Kitchen Cleaners.Floor Cleaners.Fabric Care.Others (appliances, furniture, etc.)Distribution Channel.Online.Company Website.E-commerce Website.Offline.Retail Based Stores.Hypermarket & Departmental Stores

