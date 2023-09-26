Aventus Data Centers Elevates Data Infrastructure In Central Wisconsin With Acquisition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Aventus Data Centers , a division of Vincent Companies and a pioneering force in the realm of data infrastructure, proudly announces the acquisition of the Aventus 715 data center, previously owned by the esteemed Marshfield Clinic Health System. This milestone marks Aventus Data Centers' dedication to fostering advanced, community-centric technology solutions, and solidifies its presence as a leading provider of world-class data facilities in rural and smaller communities.Aventus Data Centers is renowned for its unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge, cost-effective technology solutions tailored to organizations of all sizes and across diverse industries. With a focus on bridging the digital divide, Aventus Data Centers champions the transformation of rural and outstate communities into thriving technological hubs.The Aventus 715 data center is a marvel of purpose-driven design, standing as Wisconsin's exclusive Tier III-certified data center, a testament to its exceptional standards of reliability and performance, as certified by the prestigious Uptime Institute. Tier III centers offer unrivaled uptime, thanks to their robust redundancy in power, cooling and other critical systems, ensuring seamless operations during maintenance and potential failures."Aventus 715 empowers Central Wisconsin customers with technological services that rival and exceed those found in major metropolitan data centers," affirms Aventus CEO Larry Ingwersen. "We are thrilled to integrate into the vibrant Central Wisconsin community and contribute to its continued growth and prosperity."Aventus Data Centers operates with a steadfast commitment to community economic development. The organization's mission extends beyond data infrastructure, aiming to proactively enhance community growth and the overall quality of life.Marshfield Clinic Health System's Chief Information Officer, Jeri Koester, emphasizes the value of this transition, stating, "This data center plays a vital role in our operations, and we eagerly anticipate collaborating with Aventus, leveraging its cutting-edge technical expertise."For more information, please visit Aventus715.Explore the World of Aventus Data Centers, a division of Vincent Companies:Aventus Data Centers specializes in the acquisition, construction, ownership, and operation of Tier III data centers meticulously crafted to provide customers with highly personalized, secure, and dependable computing, storage, and connectivity solutions. Just as Vincent Companies does with our other real estate divisions for Multi-Family Apartment Buildings and Senior Living Communities, we empower our Aventus clients to seamlessly incorporate state-of-the-art IT innovations, such as liquid-cooled supercomputing, edge computing, and private cloud solutions, into their operations.

