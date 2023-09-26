Laparoscopic Devices Market On The Rise, Aiming For US$ 15.3 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

In 2021, the global sales of laparoscopic devices were estimated to be $7.3 billion. With a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2032, the global Laparoscopic Devices market is worth US$ 15.3 billion.

The laparoscopic devices market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by several key factors that shape its dynamics and opportunities. Laparoscopy, a minimally invasive surgical technique, has gained widespread acceptance due to its numerous advantages over traditional open surgery. Laparoscopic devices encompass a range of instruments and equipment used in these procedures. Let's delve into the market overview, dynamics, opportunities, and demand and supply trends in the laparoscopic devices market.

Laparoscopic Devices Market Overview

Laparoscopy, also known as minimally invasive surgery (MIS) or keyhole surgery, involves making small incisions in the abdominal wall through which specialized instruments and a camera are inserted to perform surgical procedures. The laparoscopic devices market comprises a diverse array of tools, including trocars, insufflators, laparoscopes, hand-assist devices, energy devices, and more.

The global laparoscopic devices market has been on a consistent growth trajectory, driven by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures across various medical specialties. These procedures offer several advantages, including shorter hospital stays, quicker recovery times, reduced post-operative pain, and minimized scarring, which are highly appealing to both patients and healthcare providers.

Laparoscopic Devices Market Dynamics

Continuous technological advancements in laparoscopic devices have resulted in more sophisticated and user-friendly instruments, enhancing the precision and safety of laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the application of laparoscopy has expanded beyond traditional surgeries to encompass a wide range of complex procedures in various medical specialties. Patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, along with healthcare providers' efforts to offer these options, is driving the demand for laparoscopic devices. Furthermore, the aging global population, with its higher incidence of age-related medical conditions, presents a growing market for laparoscopy due to its minimal invasiveness, particularly suitable for elderly patients.

Laparoscopic Devices Market Demand

According to research conducted by Fact.MR, a prominent market research and competitive intelligence provider, the laparoscopic devices industry demonstrated substantial growth from 2017 to 2021, with a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.2%. Notably, countries such as the United States, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, and South Korea held significant shares in the global laparoscopic devices market.

This remarkable growth can be attributed to several key factors, including the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures over traditional methods. Moreover, the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer and the growing number of laparoscopic bariatric procedures have contributed significantly to the market's expansion. Additionally, continuous breakthroughs in surgical-related technologies have played a pivotal role in driving the demand for laparoscopic devices.

In 2021, the United States dominated the North American laparoscopic devices market, accounting for approximately 83% of the region's market share. The country boasts highly modernized medical facilities, resulting in a significant number of surgical procedures, thereby benefiting the laparoscopic industry. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of obesity and related health conditions in the region has led to a surge in the utilization of laparoscopy procedures and devices, further driving market growth in the forecast period.

Furthermore, the substantial increase in research and development activities related to laparoscopic devices in developing economies across Latin America and the Asia Pacific region presents significant growth opportunities for the market. The R&D efforts of major multinational healthcare corporations in these regions are expected to further propel industry expansion.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the laparoscopic devices market employ various strategies to maintain their market positions, including product approvals, new product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and innovations.

Key players in the laparoscopic devices market, such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Karl Storz SE & CO. KG, Medtronic plc (Covidien), Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew plc, and Stryker Corporation, have invested significantly in research and development to stay competitive. Here are some recent developments from key laparoscopic device providers:



In September 2021, Olympus Corporation introduced the POWERSEAL line of bipolar surgical energy tools, offering advanced sealing, dissection, and gripping capabilities in laparoscopic or open surgery while reducing the force required to close the jaws.

In April 2021, Genesis MedTech formed a strategic partnership with LivsMed, a medical device company specializing in new technologies for minimally invasive surgeries. The collaboration aimed to expand the ArtiSential product line in China and Singapore.

In June 2021, Intuitive India, a subsidiary of Intuitive Surgical, introduced the SureForm robotic-assisted surgical stapler in India. This stapler features SmartFire technology, enhancing the company's geographic reach.

In 2021, Olympus Corporation marketed the SIF-H190 single-balloon enteroscopy technology, designed for deep access to the small intestine.

In 2019, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. received FDA clearance for the da Vinci X Surgical System.

In 2018, Stryker Corporation acquired K2M Group to expand its orthopedic surgery platform, including interests in additive manufacturing. In 2017, Ethicon acquired Megadyne Medical (US) to strengthen its innovative energy products with Megadyne's extensive portfolio of electrosurgical tools.

These developments highlight the commitment of leading laparoscopic device providers to innovation and expansion in the evolving healthcare landscape. For more detailed insights, refer to the full report.

The laparoscopic devices market is experiencing robust growth driven by technological advancements, expanding surgical applications, and a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures. Opportunities lie in emerging markets, technological innovation, customization, and sustainability initiatives. However, industry players should remain agile in addressing evolving demand and supply trends to navigate a dynamic and competitive landscape successfully.

