Mining Company Sees An 531.23% Increase In Business

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Arizona Gold & Silver recently changed its name and passed several other motions. Read on to see why analysts like this company's shares.

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (AZS:TSX; AZASF:OTC) has announced in a press release that it has passed several motions, including the return of four directors, the appointment of an auditing firm, and a 10% rolling stock option plan, proposed on August 10, 2023, in an event known as the AGSM.

According to the company, its shareholders passed the motions by 99.40%, and by doing so, brought back Mike Stark, Gregory Hahn, Eugene Spiering, and James Engdahl as directors, elected the firm of Smythe LLP as the company's auditors, and issued 25,523,628 common shares.

The company also announced that it is changing its name to Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. and has changed its website to , but will still be listed by the trading symbol AZS. The company clarified that "shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the change of name and share certificates bearing the name 'Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.' will remain valid and need not be exchanged."

Focus on Silver

According to Stockhead , the Australian Sydney Opera House Investor's lunch featured many presentations focused on resources related to environmentally friendly energy production and infrastructure, including silver, which is a major component in solar panels.

Rick Mills of Ahead of the Herd reported that gold had made slow but steady gains.

According to Mills, gold values have only risen by 6%, with the metal's rise being stymied by a stronger dollar. However, Mills stated that "there is value to be had still, simply because gold, as an investment asset, can offer diversification in the long run."

Strong Positive Reviews

Sadif Investment Analytics released a report on September 7, 2023, that updated the company's rating from "average" to "above average" and noted that the company had seen an increase of 531.23% in business.

Chris Temple of The National Investor reviewed Arizona Silver positively, calling the company's news from earlier this year "uber exciting." According to Temple, the company had already been in a strong position before its drilling news came out, saying, "AZS shares had already been better-than-average performers among the universe of exploration juniors that haven't been able to get out of their own way for many months."

Technical Analyst Clive Maund rated the company as a "Strong Speculative Buy" for potential investors and commented that "buyers should not be surprised to see it zigzag around in this area for a little while before gaining upside traction, and it could drop a little lower short-term, although it could begin to recover immediately."

The company has a number of catalysts to report, including a pending drill result, which it expects to release at any time, and a tight share structure. According to the company, it has a drill hole hit rate of 100% on all of its patented ground since 2021.

[OWNERSHIP_CHART-10692]

Ownership and Share Structure

Reuters provided a breakdown of the ownership and share structure, where management and insiders own 27.54% of the company. According to Reuters, advisor Brady Stiles owns 14.01% of the company with 10.02 million shares, and Vice President of Exploration and Director Gregory A. Hahn owns 6.25% of the company with 4.47 million shares.

President and CEO Mike Stark owns 4.08% with 2.91 million shares, David John Vincent owns 1.75% with 1.25 million shares, CFO and Corporate Secretary Dong Hyun Shim owns 1.26% with 0.90 million shares, director Eugene Spiering owns 0.12% with 0.08 million shares, and director James B. Engdahl owns 0.07% with 0.05 million shares.

Reuters reports that institutions own 9.69% of the company, as SSI Wealth Management AG owns 9.68% with 6.92 million shares, and Moloney Securities Asset Management owns 0.01% with 0.01 million shares.

According to Reuters, there are 71.51 million shares outstanding, with 51.82 million free-float traded shares. Reuters reports that the company has a market cap of CA$17.5 million and trades in the 52-week period between CA$0.17 and CA$0.59.