The AI Eye Podcast: Watching A.I. Breaking News (NasdaqGS: AMZN) (NYSE: GETY)

Amazon (NasdaqGS:AMZN ) has announced a strategic collaboration with AI safety and research firm Anthropic for a safer generative artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the development of the latter's future foundation models and make them widely accessible to AWS (Amazon Web Services) customers. Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, explained:

"We are excited to use AWS's Trainium chips to develop future foundation models. Since announcing our support of Amazon Bedrock in April, Claude has seen significant organic adoption from AWS customers. By significantly expanding our partnership, we can unlock new possibilities for organizations of all sizes, as they deploy Anthropic's safe, state-of-the-art AI systems together with AWS's leading cloud technology."

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY ) has announced the launch of Generative AI by Getty Images, described as "a new tool that pairs the company's best-in-class creative content with the latest AI technology for a commercially safe generative AI tool." According to the press release, the new services was "trained on the state-of-the-art Edify model architecture, which is part of NVIDIA Picasso, a foundry for generative AI models for visual design." Grant Farhall, Chief Product Officer at Getty Images, explained:

"We've listened to customers about the swift growth of generative AI - and have heard both excitement and hesitation - and tried to be intentional around how we developed our own tool. We've created a service that allows brands and marketers to safely embrace AI and stretch their creative possibilities, while compensating creators for inclusion of their visuals in the underlying training sets."

Global Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents Market to Reach $28.5B by 2028

A report published by Markets and Markets finds that the global market for Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents is projected to grow from $4.8 billion USD in 2023 to about $28.5 billion by 2028, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43 percent in the forecast period. The following excerpt from the report overview outlines some key factors influencing the market's growth:

One significant driver for the rise of autonomous AI and agents is the increasing number of AI applications across diverse domains. From healthcare and finance to transportation and manufacturing, AI is being employed to solve complex problems and optimize processes. These applications leverage advanced algorithms, machine learning, and data analysis techniques to extract valuable insights and automate decision-making. As the demand for efficient and intelligent solutions grow, so does the need for autonomous AI systems and agents that can adapt and operate independently without constant human intervention.

