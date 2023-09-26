Venture Makes A Mark In Education: Back-To-School Supply Drive Benefits Over 100 Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Venture, a leading real estate brokerage firm in New England, is proud to announce the success of its recent Back-to-School Supply Donation Drive, made possible through the company's philanthropic initiative, "Venture Cares." This remarkable effort spanned two states, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, benefiting six different school districts. Through the concerted efforts of the Venture team and the generous contributions from the community, the drive provided over 100 backpacks filled with essential school supplies for children in need.Jared Phillips, CEO of Venture, and the visionary behind Venture Cares, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "Education is the cornerstone of a thriving community, and ensuring that students have the necessary tools to succeed is a responsibility we take to heart. We are thrilled by the overwhelming support we received from our team and the community, which allowed us to make a meaningful impact on the lives of these students."When asked about the motivation behind the drive, Phillips emphasized the company's commitment to community engagement and social responsibility, stating, "At Venture, we believe in giving back and being an active participant in the betterment of our communities. Providing students with the tools they need to excel in their education is a small yet significant way we can contribute to their future success."The Back-to-School Supply Donation Drive, conducted under the umbrella of the "Venture Cares" initiative, reached six school districts across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The initiative received strong support from local businesses, residents, and members of the Venture team, who volunteered their time and resources to ensure its success."We're immensely proud of our team and our community for coming together to support this cause," Phillips added. "This initiative exemplifies the true spirit of 'Venture Cares' – making a meaningful, lasting impact on the lives of these students."Venture remains committed to its tradition of community involvement and looks forward to continuing to create positive change in the areas they serve through their "Venture Cares" initiative. For more information about Venture and their philanthropic efforts, please visit .About Venture Real Estate:Venture is a prominent real estate brokerage firm known for its commitment to excellence and community engagement. With a dedicated team of professionals, Venture serves clients across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, providing exceptional service and expertise in the real estate market.

