Facilities Decarbonization Energy Fund Invests In Energy Upgrades To Remove The Capex Barrier

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Onsite Utility Services Capital launches Facilities Decarbonization Energy Fund to reduce the Carbon Footprint of facilities with sustainability goals while removing the CapEx and Debt barrier for energy savings with Carbon Footprint Reduction.OUS Capital ( ) launches the Facilities Decarbonization Energy Fund to accelerate the deployment of energy efficiency upgrades and onsite generation. Onsite Utility Services Capital invests in energy infrastructure to reduce carbon footprints and energy usage and simply charges a monthly service fee that is less than what they were spending through our Energy Savings-as-a-Service platform. This can include onsite generation (solar or cogeneration) and energy efficiency solutions.Fritz Kreiss, Onsite CEO commented,” We are excited about attending the FacilitiesExpoin Arlington, TX October 4-5. We can be found at the TIPS Construction booth #127. Reducing our carbon footprint to make an impact is going to require trillions and trillions of dollars to have any impact. But that is where our Investment Fund can provide the energy upgrades through our Energy Savings-as-a-Service platform with Zero Capital or Debt for the organization. They simply pay a monthly service fee that is less than what they currently spend along with a nice carbon reduction for their building. And Onsite takes care of the maintenance and service.”The Facilities Decarbonization Energy Fund covers everything from microgrids to LED lighting, Advanced refrigeration solutions, chiller and RTU Optimization for savings up to 50%- if it is proven technology, saves energy and reduces the carbon footprint, it can be invested in through the fund and Onsite's service platform.Fritz Kreiss added“By removing the CapEx barrier for organizations, we can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company to use for their goals. Facilities can now be more environmentally responsible and reduce impact on their carbon footprint and the electric grid.”About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital for the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service platform, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients across the USA, Canada and Mexico. They can be reached at .About TIPSThe Interlocal Purchasing System, better known as, TIPS Purchasing Cooperative, began in 2002 as a small department within the Region 8 Educational Service Center, which supported school districts throughout northeast Texas. TIPS Construction is an exciting development for the TIPS-USA Cooperative which now offers specialized service to its vendors and members who utilize the TIPS construction contracts as a vehicle for procurement.Meredith BartonDirector of Business Development940-631-4745The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS)

Fritz Kreiss

Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC

+1 844-768-7227

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn