Maplewood Senior Living Wins Bronze In Mcknight's 2023 Excellence In Technology Awards

Augmented Intelligence (AUGi) unit from Inspiren and Maplewood Senior Living. (Image courtesy of Maplewood Senior Living)

AI-powered fall prevention system earns Maplewood a spot on the podium in the“Innovator of the Year” category

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Maplewood Senior Living , one of the country's leading senior living providers, has been honored as a bronze medalist in the Innovator of the Year category for the 2023 McKnight's Tech Awards . The recognition highlights Maplewood's groundbreaking development and implementation of the world's first cognitive resident care assistant, called AUGi (for Augmented Intelligence), which leverages cutting-edge technology to promote safety, autonomy, and privacy in the most vulnerable residents across Maplewood's communities.AUGi, a sleek, wall-mounted automated sensor system, uses HIPAA-compliant computer vision, artificial intelligence, and advanced room environmental sensors to passively and continually observe resident and staff behavior. In a 6-month pilot study at Maplewood's New York City property, Inspīr Carnegie Hill , AUGi successfully prompted over 400 documented staff interventions in high-fall-risk situations, offering tremendous hope for the entire senior care industry, a demographic where falls represent the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries."We are honored to be a medalist in the Innovator of the Year category in the McKnight's Tech Awards 2023," said Brian Geyser, Vice President of Health & Wellness at Maplewood Senior Living. "The AUGi platform represents our ongoing commitment to resident safety and wellbeing, and we are optimistic about AUGi's potential to transform senior care across the Maplewood portfolio and beyond."Maplewood Senior Living has been a leader in the senior housing industry since 2004, known for its upscale senior living residences offering a broad range of premier services and amenities, including independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing and rehabilitation. AUGi's co-developer, Inspiren, Inc., was also recognized for their efforts as a finalist in the Senior Living Tech Partner of the Year category.About Maplewood Senior LivingMaplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Based in Westport, CT, Maplewood Senior Living operates 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. There is an Upper East Side location in Manhattan, NY, within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new, senior living offering was launched to provide a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. A second Inspīr location is under development in Washington D.C.'s vibrant Dupont Circle neighborhood. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit .About InspirenInspiren is a nurse-led, nurse-founded technology company amplifying the care capacity of healthcare enterprises through a singular, AI-driven, interoperable platform called AUGi. AUGi (Augmented Intelligence) is a wall-mounted device that automatically analyzes clinically significant events within a patient's care environment. Using its advanced sensors, AI and intuitive mobile and web applications, AUGi provides unparalleled real-time insight into patient safety and clinical efficiency. Designed as a powerful IoT (Internet of Things) and interoperable platform, AUGi also serves as a data integration hub for all patient care technology. Inspiren's HQ is located in New Lab, the 84,000-sq.-ft. technology innovation center in Brooklyn, NY. To learn more about Inspiren, please visit us at inspiren.com.About McKnight's Senior LivingMcKnight's Senior Living is a national business news brand focused on seniors housing, independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement / life plan communities. The brand has a dedicated website, e-newsletter and social media, @_McKnightsSL and .

