Sonoma County Vintners Foundation Makes $10,000 Emergency Relief Donation To Hawai'i Community Foundation

- Inger Tully, Director of Philanthropy for Maui CountySANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Sonoma County Vintners Foundation (SCVF) has activated their Emergency Relief Fund with a $10,000 donation to the Hawai'i Community Foundation . The donation will be used by their Maui Strong Fund to provide resources for disaster response and recovery in Maui after the devastating wildfires on the island. The Maui Strong Fund is actively seeking funding requests from local programs in a variety of grant categories that have a clear alignment with coordinated efforts on the ground in Maui.“A heartfelt thank you for your support of Maui,” said Inger Tully, Director of Philanthropy for Maui County at the Hawai'i Community Foundation.“We are very grateful for the support of the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation. Please share a big mahalo hug with all your members for standing with Maui!”The Sonoma County Vintners Foundation Emergency Relief Fund was created to adapt to the needs of communities as unfortunate and emergency situations arise. Over the past six years, the SCVF Emergency Relief Fund has donated over $390,000 to provide needed resources for wildfire, flood, and pandemic support and emergency relief programs. The Emergency Relief Fund is maintained by generous private donors and proceeds from the annual Sonoma County Wine Auction.“We feel very fortunate to have the resources available to help our friends in Maui through this incredibly difficult time,” said Michael Haney, Executive Director of Sonoma County Vinters Foundation.“We were thankful when so many people around the world, including our friends in Maui, reached out to support our community during natural disasters in Sonoma County and we're happy to pay this kindness forward.”In addition to providing financial support, Sonoma County Vintners encourages the local community to also make donations to assist with disaster relief efforts. Please consider making a tax-deductible charitable contribution online to SCVF today at sonomawine.com/foundation and designating it for the Emergency Relief Fund.About Sonoma County Vintners FoundationSonoma County Vintners Foundation provides support to the local community through philanthropy and charitable giving. Sonoma County Vintners Foundation (SCVF) is an accredited 501c(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1988. Its purpose is to consistently support local nonprofit organizations that address issues within the Sonoma County community. SCVF cultivates a vibrant and diverse Sonoma County by elevating lives through charitable events and philanthropic giving. Fundraising efforts have a direct impact in the areas of education & literacy, health & human services, the environment and arts & culture. With SCVF's many initiatives including the Emergency Relief Fund, the organization is able to impact all needs, ranging from the immediate to the long term. Learn more at sonomawine.com/foundation.About Sonoma County Wine AuctionSonoma County Wine Auction brings the region's renowned winemakers and growers together with distinguished collectors and generous bidders for an opportunity to acquire some of Sonoma County's top wines and bid on once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences. Named one of the nation's top charitable auctions by Wine Spectator, the proceeds raised benefit local Sonoma County charitable organizations. Since its inception, Sonoma County Wine Auction has raised millions of dollars to help fund charitable organizations focusing on education & literacy, health & human services, the environment, arts & culture, and the Emergency Relief Fund, and has supported more nonprofits than any other fundraising event in Sonoma County. Learn more at sonomacountywineauction.com.

