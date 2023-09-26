Kensington Valley Varsity Rewarding Clients With Customer Appreciation Event During Week Of October 18

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Customers can drop off business cards for a special prize drawing and receive many other amazing discounts

BRIGHTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Kensington Valley Varsity today announced it is having a customer appreciation event during the week of October 18, 2023. Clients are invited to drop off their business cards for a chance to win special prizes and receive great discounts. KVV will post all of the businesses that participate on its social media accounts and offer Fall 2023 corporate price reductions on some of its most special items.Since 2006, Kensington Valley Varsity has continued to design and manufacture promotional items for business clients with high-quality, artistic professional designs and graphics. It has a great reputation in the promotions space and meaningful relationships with its corporate and business clients. KVV provides high-end apparel and premium garments that match the level and quality of their clients' branding.“We have years of experience in corporate promotions and understand the importance of distinctive corporate branding,” said owner Stephanie Konkel.“We work quite closely with our clients to ensure their logos and designs are faithfully reproduced to maintain brand integrity and recognition.”KVV provides:.Customized screen printing and embroidery.High-end branded apparel selections.Corporate branding expertise.Convenient group online stores.Dedicated customer support.Competitive pricing and quality assurance.Sustainable practicesKVV is known in the apparel promotions industry for providing competitive pricing without compromising on quality. Corporate clients receive guaranteed quality assurance and the dedicated support team is available to assist clients every step of the way, from selecting the right apparel to ensuring accurate order fulfillment.For more information and to design custom corporate graphics, visit . Remember to stop by 620 West Grand River Avenue in Brighton, Michigan during the week of October 18 to drop off business cards for the customer appreciation special prize drawing.###

Media Relations

Kensington Valley Varsity

email us here