EB5AN Announces U.S. Seminar Tour In October 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- EB5AN , a leading EB-5 fund manager, regional center operator, and consulting firm, is pleased to announce a nationwide seminar tour in October 2023. Comprising more than 30 in-person sessions throughout the United States, these seminars will provide unique insights to prospective EB-5 visa investors.



Recognizing the complexity of the EB-5 immigration process, EB5AN's seminars aim to deliver clear, accurate information to potential investors, helping them navigate both the financial and immigration aspects of the EB-5 program.



Guidance from industry experts can make all the difference in ensuring an EB-5 investor will immigrate successfully and get a return on their invested funds .



EB5AN managing partner Sam Silverman remarked,“In-person informational events for potential EB-5 investors are rare. Our goal with the upcoming seminar series is for investors to connect with our team face-to-face and get answers to their unique questions. Investors will be able to get firsthand information from some of the leading experts in the EB-5 industry.”



Attendees can expect:



. Direct interactions with EB5AN's expert team, ensuring accurate and timely answers to their questions.

. A thorough overview of the EB-5 program, discussing the investment process, potential risks, and more.

. In-depth information on recent changes to EB-5 program policies, including the benefits of concurrent filing and priority processing.



With a decade-long presence in the EB-5 industry, EB5AN has a 100% USCIS project approval rate. To date, over 2,300 investors from more than 60 countries have participated in EB5AN-sponsored projects, leading to investments in projects with a development cost of over $4.1 billion.



Key EB5AN representatives leading the seminars include:



. Jake Hoyle, Vice President: With a background in finance, consulting, and EB-5 project structuring, Jake also has experience from roles at Jefferies Group and Crédit Agricole.



. Ahmed Khan, Vice President: As a U.S. immigration attorney, Ahmed has been involved in various aspects of the EB-5 industry, including project due diligence and investor source of funds. He has also worked with notable law firms including Klasko Immigration Law Partners and Fragomen.



. Tara Niu, Vice President for Investor Affairs and Global Partnerships: Tara, an immigrant with over two decades in the U.S., focuses on EB5AN's marketing initiatives in China. Her experience spans EB-5 regional center operations, compliance, and project oversight.



. Jeremy Shackle, Director for Consulting and Regional Center Affiliation: Jeremy is responsible for EB5AN's compliance function and regional center business development and administration.



EB5AN encourages prospective EB-5 investors to seize this opportunity and maximize their chances of a successful EB-5 investment.



As EB5AN managing partner Mike Schoenfeld noted,“The key to getting U.S. Green Cards for yourself and your family is to do careful research on each investment opportunity and identify potential risks. These seminars will teach you how to do just that and safeguard your immigration and financial interests.”



To view the full schedule of events and register for a seminar, please visit EB5AN's event portal . Registration is free, but space is limited.



For further information or inquiries, reach out to .



Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad. It also offers an immigration option for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including the H-1B, L-1B, and F-1 categories. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.



EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consulting firm that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. The firm maintains a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures. EB5AN's investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.

