King Urges Enhancing Work Of Audit Bureau

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 26 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday called for enhancing the work of the Audit Bureau and its methodology in preparing reports, stressing the importance of ensuring its tasks are carried out to the fullest and without delay, in accordance with the law.At a meeting with Audit Bureau President Radhi Al Hamadeen at Al Husseiniya Palace, King Abdullah urged maintaining objectivity and transparency in the bureau's reports to indicate shortcomings without undermining the accomplishments of institutions.The Audit Bureau is a key oversight institution in Jordan, as one of Parliament's arms for monitoring the executive branch, His Majesty said at the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.In addition, the King highlighted the importance of enhancing international cooperation and partnership with the private sector to benefit from international best practices.His Majesty called for activating the role of internal oversight units in ministries and public institutions and building the capacities of public servants in these agencies to ensure integration with the role of the bureau.The meeting covered the need to enhance the work of the Audit Bureau to support the administrative and economic modernisation tracks, with Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh highlighting the government's close cooperation with oversight institutions, as well as commitment to transparency and improving performance.Acting Senate President Abdullah Ensour and House of Representatives Speaker Ahmad Safadi spoke about the importance of enhancing the work of the Audit Bureau by hiring competent employees, since it is a key tool in Parliament's oversight role.For his part, Bureau President Hamadeen outlined the Audit Bureau's strategy 2024-2026, which features steps towards digital transformation and adopting a system for data collection, as well as enhancing risk evaluation teams, intensifying auditing processes, and bolstering oversight based on sustainable development goals.Hamadeen added that the Audit Bureau is working on enhancing relations and expertise exchange with international oversight organisations, under the strategy.