Queen Rania Inaugurates Al Karma Kitchen's New Headquarters

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 26 (Petra) -- Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah inaugurated Al Karma Kitchen's new headquarters in Amman's Hay al Yasmine, on Tuesday, where she met with a number of female employees and toured the latest facility.During Her Majesty's visit, JRF Director General, Enaam Barrisihi explained that the new space was established to create additional work opportunities for local women and improve their living conditions.Through the expansion, JRF hopes to employ 260 additional beneficiaries and enhance their skills.Al Karma Kitchen, which is a Jordan River Foundation (JRF) social enterprise launched in 2006, aims to provide work and training opportunities to local women with a culinary background in order to improve their skills and chances at employability.For his part, JRF Social Enterprises Director, Mahfouz Said stated that the kitchen currently offers a variety of homemade food items, including a line of 13 frozen food products sold across 100 retail stores in Amman, Irbid, and Al Zarqa.JRF's Operation Manager, Hamzah Abu Muheisin also noted that Al Karma supplies its frozen items to a number of prominent hotels in the Jordanian capital and exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with plans to enter the Kuwaiti market.Offering ready-to-eat meals and catering services to both individual and corporate customers, Al Karma through its new headquarters aims to increase its production capacity and export volume to meet growing demand, and reach a larger number of local and international markets.